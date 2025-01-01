"Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
With parents like Cookies and Cream and Brr Berry, it’s no surprise that Berry Creamy is so delicious. This balanced hybrid has flavor like berries and cream, and a high that relaxes you without putting you to sleep. It’s perfect for unwinding after a long day, and just getting lost in whatever thoughts you can pull out of its happy, sweet cloud.
PHENOTYPE: Hybrid LINEAGE: Cookies and Cream x Brr Berry FLAVOR PROFILE: Sweet, Berries, Vanilla EFFECT PROFILE: Happy, Relaxed, Thoughtful
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.