About this product
Berry White (AKA White Berry, or Barry White) packs more than you’d expect. On the surface, this strain is a tasty, indica-dominant hybrid with a spicy-sweet blueberry flavor and scent. The high is a different story: Despite Berry White’s indica parents, you can expect a splash of sativa creativity and talkativity while you relax into your favorite spot on the couch.
Taste Profile: Berry, Sour, Pine
Effect Profile: Talkative, Relaxed, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Blueberry and White Widow
About this strain
Berry White, also known as "Barry White," is a hybrid marijuana strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry White is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. Berry White is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.
Berry White effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.