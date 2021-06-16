About this product
Let your mind wander a bit before it comes home to relax. Biscotti is a tasty treat, with a delicate sugar cookie flavor and a relaxing body high that will leave you satisfied all evening long. This concentrate stimulates your mind before slowly buzzing through the rest of your body, resulting in a relaxing finish that’s every bit a delicious dessert as its namesake.
Taste Profile: Cookies, sweet, earthy
Effect Profile: Calmed, Thoughtful, Happy
Lineage: Gelato 25 and Sour Florida OG
About this strain
Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. According to growers, Biscotti flowers into small, dense buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with bright orange pistils. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.