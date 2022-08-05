About this product
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience -Love and respect for the plant
Take a bite of this tasty cookie and get yourself comfortable. Biscotti x Kush Mints is a delicious indica combination that hits you with a full dose of earthy, minty, cookie flavor before melting you right into the couch. Novices beware: This strain is a creeper, and slowly washes over you in buzzy bliss. Give it some time to get started.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Earthy, Cookies, Mint
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Giggly, Happy
Lineage: Biscotti: Cross between Gelato 25 and Sour Florida OG / Kush Mints: Cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.