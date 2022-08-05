Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price

-Natural, organic farming techniques

-Thoughtfully curated genetics

-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers

-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience -Love and respect for the plant



Take a bite of this tasty cookie and get yourself comfortable. Biscotti x Kush Mints is a delicious indica combination that hits you with a full dose of earthy, minty, cookie flavor before melting you right into the couch. Novices beware: This strain is a creeper, and slowly washes over you in buzzy bliss. Give it some time to get started.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Cookies, Mint

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Giggly, Happy

Lineage: Biscotti: Cross between Gelato 25 and Sour Florida OG / Kush Mints: Cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush