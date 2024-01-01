About this product
About this strain
write a review
Blackberry & Lemon is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and focused. Blackberry & Lemon has 14% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blackberry & Lemon, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item