Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Relax your body and get a bit of creative focus while you’re at it. Blue Banana is a complex indica, with an earthy banana flavor and a high that creeps up on you. Those who enjoy Blue Banana typically feel a bit more focused, while also enjoying a nice and relaxing body high.



Taste Profile: Banana, Berry, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Focused

Lineage: Cross between Blue Dream Haze and Banana OG

