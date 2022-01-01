About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Relax your body and get a bit of creative focus while you’re at it. Blue Banana is a complex indica, with an earthy banana flavor and a high that creeps up on you. Those who enjoy Blue Banana typically feel a bit more focused, while also enjoying a nice and relaxing body high.
Taste Profile: Banana, Berry, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Blue Dream Haze and Banana OG
About this strain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
