About this product
Blue Banana is a fruity and earthy companion for long afternoons daydreaming on the couch. A mellowing combination of Blue Dream and Banana OG, Blue Banana is great for unwinding any time of the day. Soothe your mind, calm your body, and enjoy.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative
Lineage: Cross of Blue Dream and Banana OG
About this strain
Blue Banana effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.