About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Blue Banana is a fruity and earthy companion for long afternoons daydreaming on the couch. A mellowing combination of Blue Dream and Banana OG, Blue Banana is great for unwinding any time of the day. Soothe your mind, calm your body, and enjoy.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative
Lineage: Cross of Blue Dream and Banana OG
Blue Banana is a fruity and earthy companion for long afternoons daydreaming on the couch. A mellowing combination of Blue Dream and Banana OG, Blue Banana is great for unwinding any time of the day. Soothe your mind, calm your body, and enjoy.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative
Lineage: Cross of Blue Dream and Banana OG
About this strain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.