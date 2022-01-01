Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Blue Banana is a fruity and earthy companion for long afternoons daydreaming on the couch. A mellowing combination of Blue Dream and Banana OG, Blue Banana is great for unwinding any time of the day. Soothe your mind, calm your body, and enjoy.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative

Lineage: Cross of Blue Dream and Banana OG



