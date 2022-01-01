With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Blue Banana is a fruity and earthy companion for long afternoons daydreaming on the couch. A mellowing combination of Blue Dream and Banana OG, Blue Banana is great for unwinding any time of the day. Soothe your mind, calm your body, and enjoy.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative

Lineage: Cross of Blue Dream and Banana OG

