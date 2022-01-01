About this product
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
You might want to invest in a hammock for this one. Blue Banana and Peach Cobbler make one fruity, sweet, tropical combination - and the effects are perfect for a lazy afternoon. These two hybrids work great together, starting off at your head and working through the rest of your body until you’re totally relaxed and ready to zone out. Aloha.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Citrus
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Happy
Lineage: Peach Cobbler: Cross between Peach Kush, Sour Diesel, Romulan, and Monster Sauce / Blue Banana: Cross between Blue Dream Haze and Banana OG
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
