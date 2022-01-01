With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



You might want to invest in a hammock for this one. Blue Banana and Peach Cobbler make one fruity, sweet, tropical combination - and the effects are perfect for a lazy afternoon. These two hybrids work great together, starting off at your head and working through the rest of your body until you’re totally relaxed and ready to zone out. Aloha.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Citrus

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Focused, Happy

Lineage: Peach Cobbler: Cross between Peach Kush, Sour Diesel, Romulan, and Monster Sauce / Blue Banana: Cross between Blue Dream Haze and Banana OG

