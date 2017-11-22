Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Blue Diesel is one of those do-it-all strains that you discover and always want to have on hand. Great for happy daytimes, but also packing enough relaxation for perfectly chilled out evenings, Blue Diesel is a tasty hybrid with a surprisingly potent kick. With an enjoyable, somewhat long-lasting body buzz to sweeten the deal, this is a berry delicious strain with plenty of diesel and floral notes to keep things interesting.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Blueberry, Diesel, Floral

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Balanced

Lineage: Cross between Blueberry and NYC Diesel

