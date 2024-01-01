Blueberry Cookies Live Resin Badder - 1.2g Jar (Indica)

by Almora
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.

Blueberry Cookies is a 60% indica, 40% sativa hybrid with a strong, balanced high that hits the mind and body with equal force. This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. The overall feeling is laid-back and soothing.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Blueberry, Nutty, Mint
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Tingly
Lineage: Blueberry Tahoe x Thin Mint GSC

About this strain

Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression. 

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

