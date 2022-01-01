Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Blueberry Gas is a well-kept secret, a rare hybrid that hits fast and sticks with you for a long time. Expect this strain to get you giddy and giggly before settling you down for some much-needed R&R. Be careful, though - enjoy this sweet berry too much and you might end up fast asleep.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Earth

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between Blueberry, Chemdawg, and Sour Diesel