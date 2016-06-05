Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Among the most tasty and pure Indicas ever grown, Blueberry Kush is one of the most sought-after kush strains in existence. Savor the piney, earthy, flavor of true OG Kush accompanied by notes of sweet blueberries as the heavy Indica effects wrap around you like a heavy blanket, leaving you happy and intensely relaxed.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Blueberry

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric

Lineage: Cross of Blueberry and OG Kush

