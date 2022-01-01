From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Among the most tasty and pure Indicas ever grown, Blueberry Kush is one of the most sought-after kush strains in existence. Savor the piney, earthy, flavor of true OG Kush accompanied by notes of sweet blueberries as the heavy Indica effects wrap around you like a heavy blanket, leaving you happy and intensely relaxed.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Blueberry

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric

Lineage: Cross of Blueberry and OG Kush

