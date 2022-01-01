About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Blueberry Kush is a fan favorite, and Do-Si-Dos won Leafly’s strain of the year for 2021. We didn’t combine these strains just because of their acclaim, though - we put the two together because sweet works with sweet, relaxation works with creativity, and blueberries and Do-Si-Dos are just plain delicious. Enjoy Blueberry Kush’s relaxed creativity and Do-Si-Dos’ euphoria, all wrapped up in a fruity, minty package.
Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Happy
Lineage: Blueberry Kush: Blueberry and OG Kush / Do-Si-Dos: Girl Scout Cookie and Face Off OG
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
