From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Blueberry Kush is a fan favorite, and Do-Si-Dos won Leafly’s strain of the year for 2021. We didn’t combine these strains just because of their acclaim, though - we put the two together because sweet works with sweet, relaxation works with creativity, and blueberries and Do-Si-Dos are just plain delicious. Enjoy Blueberry Kush’s relaxed creativity and Do-Si-Dos’ euphoria, all wrapped up in a fruity, minty package.



Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Happy

Lineage: Blueberry Kush: Blueberry and OG Kush / Do-Si-Dos: Girl Scout Cookie and Face Off OG

