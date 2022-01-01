From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



This was a match that just made sense: Two delicious indicas, each packing a blast of berry, fruity flavors. As for the high, that just made sense too. Put relaxing, sedative Blueberry Kush together with happy, creative Platinum Purple, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for some quality couch time. Get comfy and take a bite.



Taste Profile: Blueberry, Grape, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Sleepy

Lineage: Blueberry Kush: Blueberry and OG Kush / Platinum Purple: Exact origins unknown, believed to come from Purple Kush

