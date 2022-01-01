About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
This was a match that just made sense: Two delicious indicas, each packing a blast of berry, fruity flavors. As for the high, that just made sense too. Put relaxing, sedative Blueberry Kush together with happy, creative Platinum Purple, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for some quality couch time. Get comfy and take a bite.
Taste Profile: Blueberry, Grape, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Sleepy
Lineage: Blueberry Kush: Blueberry and OG Kush / Platinum Purple: Exact origins unknown, believed to come from Purple Kush
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
