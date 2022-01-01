Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



It’s not every day you get to enjoy a sweet slice of berry and bubblegum, so make sure you spend some quality time with Brrr Berry. This indica-dominant hybrid is a tasty treat for those relaxed evenings with friends, lifting your spirits and easing your tension all at once.



Taste Profile: Berry, Sweet, Bubblegum

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Social

Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, believed to come from Blueberry and OG Kush

