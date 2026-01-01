About this product
"BLUE SKUNK BY CATCH A CLOUD FARMS IS A DEEPLY RELAXING INDICA THAT COMBINES SWEET BERRY TERPS WITH CLASSIC SKUNKY FUNK AND EARTHY UNDERTONES. THE FLAVOR OPENS WITH RICH BLUEBERRY SWEETNESS BEFORE SETTLING INTO A PUNGENT, MUSKY FINISH THAT LINGERS LONG AFTER THE EXHALE. ITS EFFECTS ARE HEAVY AND CALMING, STARTING WITH A MELLOW EUPHORIC HAZE BEFORE EASING INTO A FULL-BODY RELAXATION THAT’S IDEAL FOR SLOW EVENINGS AND NIGHTTIME SESSIONS.
PHENOTYPE: INDICA
LINEAGE: BLUEBERRY X SKUNK #1
FLAVOR PROFILE: BLUEBERRY, SKUNK, EARTHY SWEETNESS
EFFECT PROFILE: RELAXED, EUPHORIC, SEDATING
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
PHENOTYPE: INDICA
LINEAGE: BLUEBERRY X SKUNK #1
FLAVOR PROFILE: BLUEBERRY, SKUNK, EARTHY SWEETNESS
EFFECT PROFILE: RELAXED, EUPHORIC, SEDATING
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
"BLUE SKUNK BY CATCH A CLOUD FARMS IS A DEEPLY RELAXING INDICA THAT COMBINES SWEET BERRY TERPS WITH CLASSIC SKUNKY FUNK AND EARTHY UNDERTONES. THE FLAVOR OPENS WITH RICH BLUEBERRY SWEETNESS BEFORE SETTLING INTO A PUNGENT, MUSKY FINISH THAT LINGERS LONG AFTER THE EXHALE. ITS EFFECTS ARE HEAVY AND CALMING, STARTING WITH A MELLOW EUPHORIC HAZE BEFORE EASING INTO A FULL-BODY RELAXATION THAT’S IDEAL FOR SLOW EVENINGS AND NIGHTTIME SESSIONS.
PHENOTYPE: INDICA
LINEAGE: BLUEBERRY X SKUNK #1
FLAVOR PROFILE: BLUEBERRY, SKUNK, EARTHY SWEETNESS
EFFECT PROFILE: RELAXED, EUPHORIC, SEDATING
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
PHENOTYPE: INDICA
LINEAGE: BLUEBERRY X SKUNK #1
FLAVOR PROFILE: BLUEBERRY, SKUNK, EARTHY SWEETNESS
EFFECT PROFILE: RELAXED, EUPHORIC, SEDATING
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item