This strain definitely lives up to its name: Cereal Milk hits you with a creamy and sweet inhale, with a hint of fruity berry to cap it all off. To sweeten the deal, the effects are perfectly balanced, and provide Indica relaxation and Sativa focus in equal measure. Eat up and enjoy this long-lasting, powerful, strain solo or with friends, at all hours of the day - just like a good bowl of cereal.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Y Life x Snowman

FLAVOR PROFILE: Fruity, Creamy, Sweet

EFFECT PROFILE: Happy, Social, Calming



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

