About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
The origins of Chemdawg have always been subject to scrutiny and debate, but the flavor and effects of this well-known hybrid leave no questions. Expect a heavy-bodied and VERY potent high that hits hard and hits fast, great for chatting with friends on a lazy afternoon. Chemdawg has a fuel-y, earthy aroma and flavor profile, but after a deep breath you probably won’t be paying attention to the taste too much.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Earthy, Fuel, Chemical
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Thoughtful
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
C11-0000107-LIC