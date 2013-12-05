About this product
The origins of Chemdawg have always been subject to scrutiny and debate, but the flavor and effects of this well-known hybrid leave no questions. Expect a heavy-bodied and VERY potent high that hits hard and hits fast, great for chatting with friends on a lazy afternoon. Chemdawg has a fuel-y, earthy aroma and flavor profile, but after a deep breath you probably won’t be paying attention to the taste too much.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Earthy, Fuel, Chemical
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Thoughtful
Lineage: Exact origins unknown
Chemdawg, sometimes called "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain that has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdawg is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdawg tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.
