Cherry Kush PreRoll 7 Pack - 3.5g (Indica)
AlmoraPre-rolls
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
About this strain
A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.
