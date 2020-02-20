About this product
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
Put a smile on your face, ten miles wide. Our sweet Cherry Pie leans slightly on the indica side, but this happy hybrid won’t knock you down. Instead, you can expect a rich cherry cloud of relaxation and imagination, starting off gentle and rolling in strong enough to last you all day.
Stain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Cherry, Sweet, Herbal
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Imaginative, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison
About this strain
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Cherry Pie effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.