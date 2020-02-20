Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price



-Natural, organic farming techniques



-Thoughtfully curated genetics



-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers



-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience



-Love and respect for the plant



Put a smile on your face, ten miles wide. Our sweet Cherry Pie leans slightly on the indica side, but this happy hybrid won’t knock you down. Instead, you can expect a rich cherry cloud of relaxation and imagination, starting off gentle and rolling in strong enough to last you all day.



Stain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Cherry, Sweet, Herbal

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Imaginative, Happy

Lineage: Cross between Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison