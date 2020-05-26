With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Treat yourself to a bit of bold, black cherry and get through that to-do list: Cherry Punch is a sativa-heavy hybrid that gives you a much-needed dose of heady euphoria with a slight body high to keep you loose and relaxed while you’re being productive. Enjoy this Cherry Punch during the daylight hours, but be advised - you might want to have some snacks on hand, too.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Cherry, Fruity, Earthy

Effect Profile: Uplifted, Relaxed, Calm

Lineage: Cross between Purple Punch and Cherry AK-47

