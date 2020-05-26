Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Treat yourself to a bit of bold, black cherry and get through that to-do list: Cherry Punch is a sativa-heavy hybrid that gives you a much-needed dose of heady euphoria with a slight body high to keep you loose and relaxed while you’re being productive. Enjoy this Cherry Punch during the daylight hours, but be advised - you might want to have some snacks on hand, too.



Taste Profile: Cherry, Fruity, Earthy

Effect Profile: Uplifted, Relaxed, Calm

Lineage: Cross between Purple Punch and Cherry AK-47



