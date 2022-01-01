About this product
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
Wake up with a punch. We combined Cherry Punch and Lemon Cake into a tasty morning, day, and evening treat. The flavors are a mix between citrus and cherry, and undeniably fruity. The effects are uplifting and energizing. And the result is a delicious sativa-heavy high: An all-day dessert you can enjoy whenever you want.
Taste Profile: Fruity, Cherry, Citrus
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Energized
Lineage: Cherry Punch: Cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2 / Lemon Cake: Cross between Lemon Skunk and an unknown Cheese Strain
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
