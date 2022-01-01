With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Wake up with a punch. We combined Cherry Punch and Lemon Cake into a tasty morning, day, and evening treat. The flavors are a mix between citrus and cherry, and undeniably fruity. The effects are uplifting and energizing. And the result is a delicious sativa-heavy high: An all-day dessert you can enjoy whenever you want.



Taste Profile: Fruity, Cherry, Citrus

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Energized

Lineage: Cherry Punch: Cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2 / Lemon Cake: Cross between Lemon Skunk and an unknown Cheese Strain

