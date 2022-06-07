About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Cherry Punch and THC Bomb are a perfect match for those who want to get things done and stay mellow and relaxed while they’re at it. These two strains play nicely with one another, bouncing vibrant cherry off of earthy citrus and getting you uplifted, relaxed, and ready to focus down. Take a bite and have a blast.
Strain Type: Sativa/Hybrid
Taste Profile: Cherry, Earthy, Citrus
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Focused
Lineage: Cherry Punch: Cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch / THC Bomb: Exact lineage unknown.
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
