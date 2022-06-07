From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Cherry Punch and THC Bomb are a perfect match for those who want to get things done and stay mellow and relaxed while they’re at it. These two strains play nicely with one another, bouncing vibrant cherry off of earthy citrus and getting you uplifted, relaxed, and ready to focus down. Take a bite and have a blast.



Strain Type: Sativa/Hybrid

Taste Profile: Cherry, Earthy, Citrus

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Focused

Lineage: Cherry Punch: Cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch / THC Bomb: Exact lineage unknown.