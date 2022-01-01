From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



We combined Cherry Punch with Vanilla Frosting, and the result was a sweet cherry milkshake of happy hybrids. Enjoy a flavorful punch of relaxed focus, all riding on a smooth breeze of physical relaxation and long-lasting happiness. Dig in and enjoy this combo when you’re knocking out your to-do list, or when you just want to get a little creative.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Cherry, Vanilla, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Uplifted

Lineage: Cherry Punch: Cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch / Vanilla Frosting: Cross between Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3

