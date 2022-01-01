About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
We combined Cherry Punch with Vanilla Frosting, and the result was a sweet cherry milkshake of happy hybrids. Enjoy a flavorful punch of relaxed focus, all riding on a smooth breeze of physical relaxation and long-lasting happiness. Dig in and enjoy this combo when you’re knocking out your to-do list, or when you just want to get a little creative.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Cherry, Vanilla, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Uplifted
Lineage: Cherry Punch: Cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch / Vanilla Frosting: Cross between Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
