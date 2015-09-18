Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is a single-origin, single-harvest rosin, brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.



Chocolate Diesel is a brain-blasting sativa, hitting quick and hitting hard. The aroma and flavor is complex, best described as chocolatey gas with a hint of tangy pine. The effects? Just as layered: Energy, focus, creativity, and the kind of balanced relaxation that gets you through that to-do list with minimal fuss. This strain is perfect for waking and baking, and isn’t advised for nighttime use unless you want to stay up ‘til sunrise.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Chocolate, Diesel, Pine

Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Happy

Lineage: Cross between Sour Diesel and Chocolate Thai

