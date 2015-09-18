About this product
Chocolate Diesel is a brain-blasting sativa, hitting quick and hitting hard. The aroma and flavor is complex, best described as chocolatey gas with a hint of tangy pine. The effects? Just as layered: Energy, focus, creativity, and the kind of balanced relaxation that gets you through that to-do list with minimal fuss. This strain is perfect for waking and baking, and isn’t advised for nighttime use unless you want to stay up ‘til sunrise.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Chocolate, Diesel, Pine
Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Sour Diesel and Chocolate Thai
About this strain
Chocolate Diesel is a sativa cannabis strain that brings together genetics from the original Sour Diesel and Chocolate Thai. With soaring euphoria that shoots straight to the head, Chocolate Diesel could easily be compared to a cup of coffee. Its flavors offer a little part of both parents, with notes of both earthy chocolate and skunky diesel.
