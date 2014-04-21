Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Known as a powerful and well-balanced hybrid, Cookies and Cream boasts an insanely delicious flavor profile of earthy sweet cookies accompanied by notes of luscious vanilla cream. Enjoy an initial uplifting effect that puts you in a blissful mood as strong feelings of relaxation slowly build, creating a well-balanced high.



Taste Profile: Cookies, Sweet, Vanilla

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Uplifting, Calming

Lineage: Cross of Starfighter and unknown GSC phenotype

