About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Known as a powerful and well-balanced hybrid, Cookies and Cream boasts an insanely delicious flavor profile of earthy sweet cookies accompanied by notes of luscious vanilla cream. Enjoy an initial uplifting effect that puts you in a blissful mood as strong feelings of relaxation slowly build, creating a well-balanced high.
Taste Profile: Cookies, Sweet, Vanilla
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Uplifting, Calming
Lineage: Cross of Starfighter and unknown GSC phenotype
About this strain
Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.
Cookies and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
492 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
