Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.
Cookies Kush is an indulgent indica strain, a delectable blend of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush. This strain offers a rich and earthy flavor profile with sweet undertones of mint and chocolate, reminiscent of your favorite cookies. The high is equally delightful, providing deep relaxation and a sense of euphoria that melts away stress and tension. Perfect for evening use, Cookies Kush will have you cozy and content in no time.
Strain Type: Sativa Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Nutty Effect Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Relief Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x OG Kush
Cookies Kush, also known as "Cookie Kush," "Girl Scout Cookies Kush," and "GSC Kush," is an indica marijuana strain from Barney's Coffeeshop that combines the cookie effects of GSC with the Rolex phenotype of OG Kush. The result is a potent indica worthy of 1st place in High Times' 2014 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup in the "Best Coffeeshop Strain" category.
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.