Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Creme de la Zin is about as Californian as you can get: an uplifting hybrid that tastes and smells like a fruity, spicy zinfandel. This strain hits you with a warming body high before creeping upwards and relaxing your brain, making it the perfect companion for comfy afternoons and evenings on the couch.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Floral, Berry, Earth

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Uplifted

Lineage: Cross between Creme de la Chem, and Zinn