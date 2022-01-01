About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available. We currently offer eighths and ounces of flower in a variety of sought-after strains.
The perfect strain for the end of the day due to its heavy relaxing effects. Do-Si-Dos will leave you laid-out with a smile on your face and the lingering flavors of gassy OG and fruity cookies dancing on your tongue.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Fruity, Gassy, Sweet
Effect Profile: Happy, Sleepy, Content
Lineage: Cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
