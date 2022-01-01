Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available. We currently offer eighths and ounces of flower in a variety of sought-after strains.



The perfect strain for the end of the day due to its heavy relaxing effects. Do-Si-Dos will leave you laid-out with a smile on your face and the lingering flavors of gassy OG and fruity cookies dancing on your tongue.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Fruity, Gassy, Sweet

Effect Profile: Happy, Sleepy, Content

Lineage: Cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG