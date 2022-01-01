From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



The perfect strain for the end of the day due to its heavy relaxing effects. Do-Si-Dos will leave you laid-out with a smile on your face and the lingering flavors of gassy OG and fruity cookies dancing on your tongue.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Fruity, Gassy, Sweet

Effect Profile: Happy, Sleepy, Content

Lineage: Cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG

