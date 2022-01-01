About this product
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
We combined two earthy, sweet strains to give you an indica-heavy knockout. Do-Si-Dos comes in with happy introspection, and Blueberry Gas starts you off strong with all-over relaxation. Mind your intake on this one - smoke too much and you might end up taking the best nap ever.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Berry
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Thoughtful
Lineage: Do-Si-Dos: Girl Scout Cookie and Face Off OG / Blueberry Gas: Blueberry, Chemdawg, and Sour Diesel
We combined two earthy, sweet strains to give you an indica-heavy knockout. Do-Si-Dos comes in with happy introspection, and Blueberry Gas starts you off strong with all-over relaxation. Mind your intake on this one - smoke too much and you might end up taking the best nap ever.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Berry
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Thoughtful
Lineage: Do-Si-Dos: Girl Scout Cookie and Face Off OG / Blueberry Gas: Blueberry, Chemdawg, and Sour Diesel
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.