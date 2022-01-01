With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



We combined two earthy, sweet strains to give you an indica-heavy knockout. Do-Si-Dos comes in with happy introspection, and Blueberry Gas starts you off strong with all-over relaxation. Mind your intake on this one - smoke too much and you might end up taking the best nap ever.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Berry

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Thoughtful

Lineage: Do-Si-Dos: Girl Scout Cookie and Face Off OG / Blueberry Gas: Blueberry, Chemdawg, and Sour Diesel

