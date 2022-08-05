About this product
Sweet tooth? We’ve got just the thing. Dos Berries is the tasty result of crossing Brr Berry and Do-Si-Dos. It’s a happy strain that smacks of berries and sweet earth, relaxing your mind and easing your body in equal measure. While Dos Berries is firmly in the indica camp, some users report a flash of talkativeness to keep those couchbound conversations interesting.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Berries, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Talkative
Lineage: Cross between Brr Berry and Do-Si-Dos
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.