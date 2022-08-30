From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Sweet tooth? We’ve got just the thing. Dos Berries is the tasty result of crossing Brr Berry and Do-Si-Dos. It’s a happy strain that smacks of berries and sweet earth, relaxing your mind and easing your body in equal measure. While Dos Berries is firmly in the indica camp, some users report a flash of talkativeness to keep those couchbound conversations interesting.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Berries, Sweet, Earthy

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Talkative

Lineage: Cross between Brr Berry and Do-Si-Dos.

