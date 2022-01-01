Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is a single-origin, single-harvest rosin, brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.



Sweet tooth? We’ve got just the thing. Dos Berries is the tasty result of crossing Brr Berry and Do-Si-Dos. It’s a happy strain that smacks of berries and sweet earth, relaxing your mind and easing your body in equal measure. While Dos Berries is firmly in the indica camp, some users report a flash of talkativeness to keep those couchbound conversations interesting.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Berries, Sweet, Earthy

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Talkative

Lineage: Cross between Brr Berry and Do-Si-Dos