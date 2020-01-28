About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Long day? Dosi-Cake has you covered. This delicious indica is good enough for dessert, and you’ll definitely want to enjoy it before bed: Expect a tingly, relaxing, sweet and fruity high before floating away for the best sleep of your life.
Taste Profile: Berry, Diesel, Pine
Effect Profile: Sleepy, Relaxed, Happy
Lineage: Cross of Do-Si-Dos and Wedding Cake
About this strain
Dosi-Cake combines Do-Si-Dos and Wedding Cake, giving us a new Kush cultivar. It hits your body with a potent relaxing effect that’s not too sedating. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, this strain takes the best attributes of both parents: Do-Si’s floral and spicy notes and Wedding Cake’s creamy kushiness.
Dosi-Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
11% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
