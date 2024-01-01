Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Dosi Punch is a rare indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Known for its rich nutty-fruit flavor and diesel finish, this strain’s aroma combines sweet fruits, pungent fuel, and earthy spices. The high hits hard, bringing on a deeply stoney, unfocused state followed by a full-body stone that keeps you locked to the couch. Euphoric and giddy, Dosi Punch ultimately melts into a sleepy, tranquil finish perfect for unwinding before bed.
Strain Type: Indica Taste Profile: Nutty, Diesel, Fruit Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Sleepy Lineage: Cross between Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Dosi Punch is a rare indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Known for its rich nutty-fruit flavor and diesel finish, this strain’s aroma combines sweet fruits, pungent fuel, and earthy spices. The high hits hard, bringing on a deeply stoney, unfocused state followed by a full-body stone that keeps you locked to the couch. Euphoric and giddy, Dosi Punch ultimately melts into a sleepy, tranquil finish perfect for unwinding before bed.
Strain Type: Indica Taste Profile: Nutty, Diesel, Fruit Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Sleepy Lineage: Cross between Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.