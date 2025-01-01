"With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
Double Dream, a sativa-dominant from Dream Star and Blue Dream, offers a complex flavor profile of spicy, sweet, and berry notes with a floral aroma. Its effects begin with a cerebral lift at the back of the head, spreading calming energy throughout the body. Ideal for daytime use, Double Dream promotes clarity and focus without overwhelming sedation.
PHENOTYPE: Sativa LINEAGE: Dream Star x Blue Dream FLAVOR PROFILE: Spicy, Sweet, Berry EFFECT PROFILE: Focused, Creative, Calming
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.