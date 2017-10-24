Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.



Durban Cookies is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through a powerful cross of the infamous Durban Poison and Girl Scout Cookies strains. The high starts with a rush of happy energy that boosts your mood and leaves you feeling completely at ease. The aroma of Durban Cookies is very sweet and earthy with hints of nutty vanilla and spice. The taste is just as sweet, with a sharp vanilla taste that's quickly countered by sweet nuttiness and a touch of pine.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Nutty

Effect Profile: Energized, Focused, Uplifted

Lineage: Durban Poison x GSC





