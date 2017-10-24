Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.
Durban Cookies is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through a powerful cross of the infamous Durban Poison and Girl Scout Cookies strains. The high starts with a rush of happy energy that boosts your mood and leaves you feeling completely at ease. The aroma of Durban Cookies is very sweet and earthy with hints of nutty vanilla and spice. The taste is just as sweet, with a sharp vanilla taste that's quickly countered by sweet nuttiness and a touch of pine.
Durban Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Durban Cookies is the Durban Poison-dominant phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its invigorating mental energy and medical-grade body buzz, Durban Cookies offers a more energizing experience with powerful pain relieving qualities, making this sativa-dominant strain a top choice for patients treating aches throughout the day.
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.