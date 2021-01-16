About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Fatso is a dummy-thicc indica that’s sure to leave you couch-locked and loving it. If you’re looking to get some serious couch-lock and a head full of positive thinking, the coffee/earthy combo of Fatso is the perfect strain for you. This strain will lift your mind and sink your body into pleasant relaxation, great for a before-bed treat.
Taste Profile: Coffee, Herbal, Spicy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy
Lineage: GMO Cookies and Legend OG
About this strain
This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.
Fatso effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
12% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
