Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Fatso is a dummy-thicc indica that’s sure to leave you couch-locked and loving it. If you’re looking to get some serious couch-lock and a head full of positive thinking, the coffee/earthy combo of Fatso is the perfect strain for you. This strain will lift your mind and sink your body into pleasant relaxation, great for a before-bed treat.



Taste Profile: Coffee, Herbal, Spicy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy

Lineage: GMO Cookies and Legend OG



