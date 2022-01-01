About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Did you have plans for this evening? Well, you don’t anymore. Fatso and Space Cheese are an out-of-this-world combination, a heavy indica mix that launches you to the moon and lands you back on the couch - or the bed, if you can even make it that far. Expect a complex bouquet of spice, coffee, and cheese, and expect a hard-hitting high that gets you ready for sleep.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Spicy, Coffee, Cheese
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Fatso: Cross between GMO Cookies and Legend OG / Space Cheese: Cross between Skunk OG and Galactic Glue
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
