From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Did you have plans for this evening? Well, you don’t anymore. Fatso and Space Cheese are an out-of-this-world combination, a heavy indica mix that launches you to the moon and lands you back on the couch - or the bed, if you can even make it that far. Expect a complex bouquet of spice, coffee, and cheese, and expect a hard-hitting high that gets you ready for sleep.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Spicy, Coffee, Cheese

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy

Lineage: Fatso: Cross between GMO Cookies and Legend OG / Space Cheese: Cross between Skunk OG and Galactic Glue

